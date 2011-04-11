10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
mark zuckerberg

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Facebook strikes a deal to get into the world’s biggest internet market, China.
  • Steve Jobs’ authorised biography is set to be released early 2012.
  • Google is cleared to buy flight software company ITA, with conditions.
  • RIM wants you to know it thinks it’s not doomed.
  • Apple hired a top composite materials expert, possibly indicating a move to composites and away from aluminium.
  • Adobe makes really cool Photoshop apps for the iPad.
  • Google buys a mobile music startup.
  • A wave of lawsuits from unhappy merchants and attorneys general could bring down Groupon.
  • New figures suggest Union Square Ventures is the top VC in the US “by far.” 
  • BONUS: The craziest Kickstarter project we’ve seen.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.