Here's what you need to know:
- Facebook strikes a deal to get into the world’s biggest internet market, China.
- Steve Jobs’ authorised biography is set to be released early 2012.
- Google is cleared to buy flight software company ITA, with conditions.
- RIM wants you to know it thinks it’s not doomed.
- Apple hired a top composite materials expert, possibly indicating a move to composites and away from aluminium.
- Adobe makes really cool Photoshop apps for the iPad.
- Google buys a mobile music startup.
- A wave of lawsuits from unhappy merchants and attorneys general could bring down Groupon.
- New figures suggest Union Square Ventures is the top VC in the US “by far.”
- BONUS: The craziest Kickstarter project we’ve seen.
