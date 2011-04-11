Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Facebook strikes a deal to get into the world’s biggest internet market, China.

Steve Jobs’ authorised biography is set to be released early 2012.

Google is cleared to buy flight software company ITA, with conditions.

RIM wants you to know it thinks it’s not doomed.

Apple hired a top composite materials expert, possibly indicating a move to composites and away from aluminium.

Adobe makes really cool Photoshop apps for the iPad.

Google buys a mobile music startup.

A wave of lawsuits from unhappy merchants and attorneys general could bring down Groupon.

New figures suggest Union Square Ventures is the top VC in the US “by far.”

BONUS: The craziest Kickstarter project we’ve seen.

