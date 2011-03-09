Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

There’s a prototype of a new, 64GB iPhone 4.

Looks like Microsoft is going after Pandora.

Popular Q&A network Stack Exchange raises $12 million.

New iPad magazine Zite wants to kill Flipboard. It becomes smarter about what you want to read the more you read it.

Groupon wants to be in every shop’s cash register.

Windows Phone isn’t anywhere in the US yet, but it’s doubling sales in Europe.

HP’s new CEO Leo Apotheker wants to focus on software. No surprise there: it’s his background, and it’s also where most of the growth is for companies like HP.

Cloud computing company VMWare bought WaveMaker. WaveMaker makes it easy for non-programmers to build apps, so this is a new market for them.

SaaS company HubSpot raises a huge round from Google and Salesforce among others.

BONUS: Meet the most lifelike robot we’ve ever seen.

