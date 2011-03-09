Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- There’s a prototype of a new, 64GB iPhone 4.
- Looks like Microsoft is going after Pandora.
- Popular Q&A network Stack Exchange raises $12 million.
- New iPad magazine Zite wants to kill Flipboard. It becomes smarter about what you want to read the more you read it.
- Groupon wants to be in every shop’s cash register.
- Windows Phone isn’t anywhere in the US yet, but it’s doubling sales in Europe.
- HP’s new CEO Leo Apotheker wants to focus on software. No surprise there: it’s his background, and it’s also where most of the growth is for companies like HP.
- Cloud computing company VMWare bought WaveMaker. WaveMaker makes it easy for non-programmers to build apps, so this is a new market for them.
- SaaS company HubSpot raises a huge round from Google and Salesforce among others.
- BONUS: Meet the most lifelike robot we’ve ever seen.
