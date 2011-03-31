Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google finally reveals +1, its social search answer to Facebook and Twitter.
- Irony: Microsoft says Google is a monopoly.
- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen says what he really thinks about Bill Gates.
- The Engadget exodus continues.
- Adobe gets one of its most popular software on the iPad — no, not Flash, Photoshop.
- Foxconn is in trouble because it’s having to raise wages to prevent suicides.
- S&P downgrades Nokia because its marketshare and margins are getting crushed.
- Microsoft’s marketing chief bails.
- MasterCard jumps on board the NFC bandwagon.
- BONUS: This edible pen is made out of candy.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.