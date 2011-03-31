10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google finally reveals +1, its social search answer to Facebook and Twitter.
  • Irony: Microsoft says Google is a monopoly.
  • Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen says what he really thinks about Bill Gates.
  • The Engadget exodus continues.
  • Adobe gets one of its most popular software on the iPad — no, not Flash, Photoshop.
  • Foxconn is in trouble because it’s having to raise wages to prevent suicides.
  • S&P downgrades Nokia because its marketshare and margins are getting crushed.
  • Microsoft’s marketing chief bails.
  • MasterCard jumps on board the NFC bandwagon.
  • BONUS: This edible pen is made out of candy.
