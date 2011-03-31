Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Google finally reveals +1, its social search answer to Facebook and Twitter.

Irony: Microsoft says Google is a monopoly.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen says what he really thinks about Bill Gates.

The Engadget exodus continues.

Adobe gets one of its most popular software on the iPad — no, not Flash, Photoshop.

Foxconn is in trouble because it’s having to raise wages to prevent suicides.

S&P downgrades Nokia because its marketshare and margins are getting crushed.

Microsoft’s marketing chief bails.

MasterCard jumps on board the NFC bandwagon.

BONUS: This edible pen is made out of candy.

