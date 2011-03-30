Photo: Ev Williams

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Evan Williams leaves Twitter, and explains why.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s new Executive Chairman Jack Dorsey unveils his plan to fix Twitter.

Record labels are angry that Amazon came out with its music locker service without getting their OK.

Microsoft wants a piece of the mobile payments pie.

Amazon is probably working on a tablet, but it won’t be called “ScratchPad”.

Popular Q&A site Stack Overflow gets lots of Google love.

AOL’s integration of Huffington Post is messy.

Former DailyCandy COO launches an art startup with $1.2 million in funding.

Sour grapes: Microsoft and Dell trash tablets.

BONUS: LinkedIn’s new business: food trucks!

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.