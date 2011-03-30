Photo: Ev Williams
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Evan Williams leaves Twitter, and explains why.
- Meanwhile, Twitter’s new Executive Chairman Jack Dorsey unveils his plan to fix Twitter.
- Record labels are angry that Amazon came out with its music locker service without getting their OK.
- Microsoft wants a piece of the mobile payments pie.
- Amazon is probably working on a tablet, but it won’t be called “ScratchPad”.
- Popular Q&A site Stack Overflow gets lots of Google love.
- AOL’s integration of Huffington Post is messy.
- Former DailyCandy COO launches an art startup with $1.2 million in funding.
- Sour grapes: Microsoft and Dell trash tablets.
- BONUS: LinkedIn’s new business: food trucks!
