10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Ev Williams

Photo: Ev Williams

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Evan Williams leaves Twitter, and explains why.
  • Meanwhile, Twitter’s new Executive Chairman Jack Dorsey unveils his plan to fix Twitter.
  • Record labels are angry that Amazon came out with its music locker service without getting their OK.
  • Microsoft wants a piece of the mobile payments pie.
  • Amazon is probably working on a tablet, but it won’t be called “ScratchPad”.
  • Popular Q&A site Stack Overflow gets lots of Google love.
  • AOL’s integration of Huffington Post is messy.
  • Former DailyCandy COO launches an art startup with $1.2 million in funding.
  • Sour grapes: Microsoft and Dell trash tablets.
  • BONUS: LinkedIn’s new business: food trucks!
