10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Amazon beats Apple, Google and Microsoft to market with a cloud locker music service.
  • Cheezburger Network continues its invasion of internet memes, buys Know Your Meme for 7 figures.
  • Jack Dorsey confirms it: he’s back at Twitter as Executive Chairman (and will continue as CEO of Square).
  • Sina, one of Google’s few remaining partners in China, dumps them in favour of their own search technology.
  • The British government pours money into local VC firms, as Israel once did successfully.
  • Surprise! Sprint officially comes out against AT&T-Mobile.
  • WHOOPS: Twitter’s “Top Tweets” account retweets porny spam to over 1 million followers.
  • Facebook makes its presence felt in Washington.
  • Stanford wants to open a campus in New York, which would be great for startups here.
  • BONUS: Want to invest $500,000 in a company that sells air?
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

