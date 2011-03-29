Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Amazon beats Apple, Google and Microsoft to market with a cloud locker music service.
- Cheezburger Network continues its invasion of internet memes, buys Know Your Meme for 7 figures.
- Jack Dorsey confirms it: he’s back at Twitter as Executive Chairman (and will continue as CEO of Square).
- Sina, one of Google’s few remaining partners in China, dumps them in favour of their own search technology.
- The British government pours money into local VC firms, as Israel once did successfully.
- Surprise! Sprint officially comes out against AT&T-Mobile.
- WHOOPS: Twitter’s “Top Tweets” account retweets porny spam to over 1 million followers.
- Facebook makes its presence felt in Washington.
- Stanford wants to open a campus in New York, which would be great for startups here.
- BONUS: Want to invest $500,000 in a company that sells air?
