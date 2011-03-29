Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon beats Apple, Google and Microsoft to market with a cloud locker music service.

Cheezburger Network continues its invasion of internet memes, buys Know Your Meme for 7 figures.

Jack Dorsey confirms it: he’s back at Twitter as Executive Chairman (and will continue as CEO of Square).

Sina, one of Google’s few remaining partners in China, dumps them in favour of their own search technology.

The British government pours money into local VC firms, as Israel once did successfully.

Surprise! Sprint officially comes out against AT&T-Mobile.

WHOOPS: Twitter’s “Top Tweets” account retweets porny spam to over 1 million followers.

Facebook makes its presence felt in Washington.

Stanford wants to open a campus in New York, which would be great for startups here.

BONUS: Want to invest $500,000 in a company that sells air?

