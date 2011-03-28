Photo: Flickr/holisticmonkey

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Google is getting into mobile payments in a big way.

Google launches a group messaging app, Disco. Verdict? Meh.

Facebook wants to hire former Obama spokesman Robert Gibbs.

Apple rumour of the day: the new MobileMe will be priced at $20/year and include a cloud-based music backup service.

It’s official: RIM is toast.

It’s official: we are NOT in a bubble.

Warner expands its Facebook digital movie rentals experiment.

YouTube’s co-founders might start a new company.

MySQL.com was hacked due to a flaw in… their MySQL implementation.

BONUS: Angry Birds: The Movie.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.