10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
android

Photo: Flickr/holisticmonkey

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google is getting into mobile payments in a big way.
  • Google launches a group messaging app, Disco. Verdict? Meh.
  • Facebook wants to hire former Obama spokesman Robert Gibbs.
  • Apple rumour of the day: the new MobileMe will be priced at $20/year and include a cloud-based music backup service.
  • It’s official: RIM is toast.
  • It’s official: we are NOT in a bubble.
  • Warner expands its Facebook digital movie rentals experiment.
  • YouTube’s co-founders might start a new company.
  • MySQL.com was hacked due to a flaw in… their MySQL implementation.
  • BONUS: Angry Birds: The Movie.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.