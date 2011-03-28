Photo: Flickr/holisticmonkey
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google is getting into mobile payments in a big way.
- Google launches a group messaging app, Disco. Verdict? Meh.
- Facebook wants to hire former Obama spokesman Robert Gibbs.
- Apple rumour of the day: the new MobileMe will be priced at $20/year and include a cloud-based music backup service.
- It’s official: RIM is toast.
- It’s official: we are NOT in a bubble.
- Warner expands its Facebook digital movie rentals experiment.
- YouTube’s co-founders might start a new company.
- MySQL.com was hacked due to a flaw in… their MySQL implementation.
- BONUS: Angry Birds: The Movie.
