Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Google is keeping its tablet version of Android “Honeycomb” closed to small developers for the time being. This is a pretty significant shift, as Google’s pitch is that its approach is more open than Apple’s.

People are still talking about colour’s $41 million raise. Check out our exclusive Q&A with CEO Bill Nguyen where he explains why he and his VCs haven’t lost it.

Über-VC Ben Horowitz explains why we’re not in a bubble.

RIM reported weak guidance yesterday and shares dropped like a rock.

Oracle reported good results, beating the Street on earnings and increasing the dividend. CEO Larry Ellison wasn’t on the call on account of jury duty.

Meet Google’s secret music service.

Twitter developers, mad as hell and not going to take it anymore, launch a Twitter competitor. (It’s probably DOA.)

Kodak is suing RIM and Apple over phone patents and might get $1 billion today.

A New York startup founder writes a tell-all blog post about his fundraising process, naming and shaming.

BONUS: LEAKED: colour’s $41 million pitch deck, or at least a parody of it.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.