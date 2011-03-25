Photo: Ellis Hamburger
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google is keeping its tablet version of Android “Honeycomb” closed to small developers for the time being. This is a pretty significant shift, as Google’s pitch is that its approach is more open than Apple’s.
- People are still talking about colour’s $41 million raise. Check out our exclusive Q&A with CEO Bill Nguyen where he explains why he and his VCs haven’t lost it.
- Über-VC Ben Horowitz explains why we’re not in a bubble.
- RIM reported weak guidance yesterday and shares dropped like a rock.
- Oracle reported good results, beating the Street on earnings and increasing the dividend. CEO Larry Ellison wasn’t on the call on account of jury duty.
- Meet Google’s secret music service.
- Twitter developers, mad as hell and not going to take it anymore, launch a Twitter competitor. (It’s probably DOA.)
- Kodak is suing RIM and Apple over phone patents and might get $1 billion today.
- A New York startup founder writes a tell-all blog post about his fundraising process, naming and shaming.
- BONUS: LEAKED: colour’s $41 million pitch deck, or at least a parody of it.
