Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Foursquare ad Dennis Crowley Naveen Selvadurai

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Good morning! Here's what you need to know:

  • Foursquare is raising money again, and could hit $1 billion in valuation.
  • Twitter wants Jack Dorsey back to take charge of the product.
  • colour is a photo-sharing startup that has raised $41 million before even launching. Not a joke.
  • Billion dollar Vente Privée wants to take over your e-commerce business. The B2B e-commerce area has been heating up lately.
  • Did Groupon have a terrible February? Is this why they recently fired their COO?
  • Microsoft admits Apple is taking over the enterprise.
  • China’s censorship crackdown goes unabated: Gmail is 45 times slower than the local competition.
  • Textbook renter Chegg goes beyond textbook renting.
  • All the big tech companies band together against AT&T-Mobile.
  • BONUS: Why the washing machine is the most important invention of the 20th century.
