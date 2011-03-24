Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Foursquare is raising money again, and could hit $1 billion in valuation.

Twitter wants Jack Dorsey back to take charge of the product.

colour is a photo-sharing startup that has raised $41 million before even launching. Not a joke.

Billion dollar Vente Privée wants to take over your e-commerce business. The B2B e-commerce area has been heating up lately.

Did Groupon have a terrible February? Is this why they recently fired their COO?

Microsoft admits Apple is taking over the enterprise.

China’s censorship crackdown goes unabated: Gmail is 45 times slower than the local competition.

Textbook renter Chegg goes beyond textbook renting.

All the big tech companies band together against AT&T-Mobile.

BONUS: Why the washing machine is the most important invention of the 20th century.

