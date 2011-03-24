Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Foursquare is raising money again, and could hit $1 billion in valuation.
- Twitter wants Jack Dorsey back to take charge of the product.
- colour is a photo-sharing startup that has raised $41 million before even launching. Not a joke.
- Billion dollar Vente Privée wants to take over your e-commerce business. The B2B e-commerce area has been heating up lately.
- Did Groupon have a terrible February? Is this why they recently fired their COO?
- Microsoft admits Apple is taking over the enterprise.
- China’s censorship crackdown goes unabated: Gmail is 45 times slower than the local competition.
- Textbook renter Chegg goes beyond textbook renting.
- All the big tech companies band together against AT&T-Mobile.
- BONUS: Why the washing machine is the most important invention of the 20th century.
