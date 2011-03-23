Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Women hold less than a third of top media jobs.

Groupon fires its president. Here’s the truth about how people actually use daily deals.

The Google Books settlement was rejected by a judge. The settlement with publishers allows Google to digitize all the out-of-print books it wants, but has antitrust issues.

Amazon’s app store is only the first step to becoming huge in tablets.

Baidu has already beaten Google at search, can it beat it at mobile?

Foursquare builds a recommendation engine.

iPad textbook startup Inkling raises money from big textbook publishers.

Firefox 4 is downloading like hotcakes.

Amazon reinstates the Kindle-lending startup it crippled yesterday.

BONUS: Reid Hoffman’s 10 rules for building huge companies.

