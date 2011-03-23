Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Women hold less than a third of top media jobs.
- Groupon fires its president. Here’s the truth about how people actually use daily deals.
- The Google Books settlement was rejected by a judge. The settlement with publishers allows Google to digitize all the out-of-print books it wants, but has antitrust issues.
- Amazon’s app store is only the first step to becoming huge in tablets.
- Baidu has already beaten Google at search, can it beat it at mobile?
- Foursquare builds a recommendation engine.
- iPad textbook startup Inkling raises money from big textbook publishers.
- Firefox 4 is downloading like hotcakes.
- Amazon reinstates the Kindle-lending startup it crippled yesterday.
- BONUS: Reid Hoffman’s 10 rules for building huge companies.
