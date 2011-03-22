Photo: Jeff Bezos from Steve Jurvetson via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Amazon’s Android app store has launched! Here’s the low-down.
- Right on time, Apple is suing Amazon over the “app store” trademark.
- China is upping its online censorship in a big way.
- Microsoft is shaking down Barnes & Noble over Android patents.
- Facebook is forming a Payments subsidiary, potentially going after PayPal.
- Microsoft begins work on the next Xbox.
- Verizon says they’re not going to buy Sprint.
- A judge says Steve Jobs is going to have to take the stand and answer questions in an antitrust lawsuit over iTunes.
- Amazon cripples Kindle-lending startup Lendle.
- BONUS: LOLfoods!
