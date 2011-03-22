Photo: Jeff Bezos from Steve Jurvetson via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon’s Android app store has launched! Here’s the low-down.

Right on time, Apple is suing Amazon over the “app store” trademark.

China is upping its online censorship in a big way.

Microsoft is shaking down Barnes & Noble over Android patents.

Facebook is forming a Payments subsidiary, potentially going after PayPal.

Microsoft begins work on the next Xbox.

Verizon says they’re not going to buy Sprint.

A judge says Steve Jobs is going to have to take the stand and answer questions in an antitrust lawsuit over iTunes.

Amazon cripples Kindle-lending startup Lendle.

BONUS: LOLfoods!

