10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Jeff Bezos

Photo: Jeff Bezos from Steve Jurvetson via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Amazon’s Android app store has launched! Here’s the low-down.
  • Right on time, Apple is suing Amazon over the “app store” trademark.
  • China is upping its online censorship in a big way.
  • Microsoft is shaking down Barnes & Noble over Android patents.
  • Facebook is forming a Payments subsidiary, potentially going after PayPal.
  • Microsoft begins work on the next Xbox.
  • Verizon says they’re not going to buy Sprint.
  • A judge says Steve Jobs is going to have to take the stand and answer questions in an antitrust lawsuit over iTunes.
  • Amazon cripples Kindle-lending startup Lendle.
  • BONUS: LOLfoods!
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

