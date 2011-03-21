10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
TMobile MyTouch Commercial

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • AT&T wants to buy T-Mobile for $39 billion, but the deal faces a year of antitrust scrutiny. Here are the biggest winners and losers.
  • Women rule the internet. See also here.
  • Facebook buys mobile startup Snaptu.
  • Amazon’s Android app store is coming out this week, according to reports.
  • China is blocking Gmail.
  • Big corporations are setting up venture arms, again. Bubble bubble!
  • Groupon blames its ad agency for its Superbowl ad fiasco…
  • …while gaming juggernaut Valve says ad agencies are worthless (they have their own in-house creatives).
  • Some new Samsung Android devices have leaked.
  • BONUS: Incredible pictures of the Supermoon!
