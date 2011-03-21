Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- AT&T wants to buy T-Mobile for $39 billion, but the deal faces a year of antitrust scrutiny. Here are the biggest winners and losers.
- Women rule the internet. See also here.
- Facebook buys mobile startup Snaptu.
- Amazon’s Android app store is coming out this week, according to reports.
- China is blocking Gmail.
- Big corporations are setting up venture arms, again. Bubble bubble!
- Groupon blames its ad agency for its Superbowl ad fiasco…
- …while gaming juggernaut Valve says ad agencies are worthless (they have their own in-house creatives).
- Some new Samsung Android devices have leaked.
- BONUS: Incredible pictures of the Supermoon!
