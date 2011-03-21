Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

AT&T wants to buy T-Mobile for $39 billion, but the deal faces a year of antitrust scrutiny. Here are the biggest winners and losers.

Women rule the internet. See also here.

Facebook buys mobile startup Snaptu.

Amazon’s Android app store is coming out this week, according to reports.

China is blocking Gmail.

Big corporations are setting up venture arms, again. Bubble bubble!

Groupon blames its ad agency for its Superbowl ad fiasco…

…while gaming juggernaut Valve says ad agencies are worthless (they have their own in-house creatives).

Some new Samsung Android devices have leaked.

BONUS: Incredible pictures of the Supermoon!

