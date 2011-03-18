Photo: Groupon via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Groupon’s new mobile app puts it in more direct competition with Foursquare and others.

The iPhone 5 may have mobile payments after all.

Yahoo is about to sell Delicious for a low, low $1-2 million.

New York startup Kickstarter raised $10 million from Union Square Ventures and a number of angels.

Details emerge about Angry Birds maker Rovio’s business.

RIM wants a piece of the mobile payments pie.

Android’s browser is faster than the iPhone’s, according to some researchers.

LivingSocial is matching donations to the Red Cross for Japan.

Like other app stores, the Mac app store seems to be mostly about games.

BONUS: Emails between Paul Graham and Fred Wilson on investing in now-huge AirBnB.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

