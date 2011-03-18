Photo: Groupon via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Groupon’s new mobile app puts it in more direct competition with Foursquare and others.
- The iPhone 5 may have mobile payments after all.
- Yahoo is about to sell Delicious for a low, low $1-2 million.
- New York startup Kickstarter raised $10 million from Union Square Ventures and a number of angels.
- Details emerge about Angry Birds maker Rovio’s business.
- RIM wants a piece of the mobile payments pie.
- Android’s browser is faster than the iPhone’s, according to some researchers.
- LivingSocial is matching donations to the Red Cross for Japan.
- Like other app stores, the Mac app store seems to be mostly about games.
- BONUS: Emails between Paul Graham and Fred Wilson on investing in now-huge AirBnB.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.