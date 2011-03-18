10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Groupon peanuts

Photo: Groupon via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Groupon’s new mobile app puts it in more direct competition with Foursquare and others.
  • The iPhone 5 may have mobile payments after all.
  • Yahoo is about to sell Delicious for a low, low $1-2 million.
  • New York startup Kickstarter raised $10 million from Union Square Ventures and a number of angels.
  • Details emerge about Angry Birds maker Rovio’s business.
  • RIM wants a piece of the mobile payments pie.
  • Android’s browser is faster than the iPhone’s, according to some researchers.
  • LivingSocial is matching donations to the Red Cross for Japan.
  • Like other app stores, the Mac app store seems to be mostly about games.
  • BONUS: Emails between Paul Graham and Fred Wilson on investing in now-huge AirBnB.
