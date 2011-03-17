Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- An early look at Amazon’s Android app store has leaked. Characteristically for Amazon, it’s going to include heavily-discounted apps, as well as some exclusives.
- Steve Jobs sends a heartwarming email of support to Apple’s Japan staff.
- Twitter and Zynga are thinking about moving out of San Francisco because of a huge tax shakedown. We know where they should move next.
- Asus might be working on a $200 Chrome netbook.
- Microsoft has been named more ethical than Google, Apple or Facebook.
- Internet Explorer 9 gets 2.3 million downloads in its first 24 hours, which is just OK.
- Top VC invests $49 million in headset maker Jawbone, and we explain why.
- Google starts a Nonprofit Program with discounts for Apps and ads. Good move.
- Spam volumes are plummeting. This is because a huge botnet, or network of hacked computers used to send spam, has been taken down.
- BONUS: HUGE SAIcast yesterday with March Madness, Netflix’s big bet and analysts fighting over Apple.
