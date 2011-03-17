Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

An early look at Amazon’s Android app store has leaked. Characteristically for Amazon, it’s going to include heavily-discounted apps, as well as some exclusives.

Steve Jobs sends a heartwarming email of support to Apple’s Japan staff.

Twitter and Zynga are thinking about moving out of San Francisco because of a huge tax shakedown. We know where they should move next.

Asus might be working on a $200 Chrome netbook.

Microsoft has been named more ethical than Google, Apple or Facebook.

Internet Explorer 9 gets 2.3 million downloads in its first 24 hours, which is just OK.

Top VC invests $49 million in headset maker Jawbone, and we explain why.

Google starts a Nonprofit Program with discounts for Apps and ads. Good move.

Spam volumes are plummeting. This is because a huge botnet, or network of hacked computers used to send spam, has been taken down.

BONUS: HUGE SAIcast yesterday with March Madness, Netflix’s big bet and analysts fighting over Apple.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.