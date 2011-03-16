10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Netflix takes even more direct aim at cable companies by (potentially) buying up exclusive rights to new content.
  • New analysis says the iPad is going to be a big enterprise hit.
  • eBay uses PayPal to spy on sellers and competitors, a competitor alleges.
  • LivingSocial is preparing to raise a monster round.
  • Hit iPhone game Doodle Jump hits 10 million downloads.
  • The DoJ could clear the Google-ITA deal soon.
  • There’s a new Startup Visa bill which is a lot better.
  • You can now watch live baseball on Facebook.
  • Zillow picks an IPO banker.
  • BONUS: 1976 William Shatner explains the microprocessor.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

