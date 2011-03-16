Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Netflix takes even more direct aim at cable companies by (potentially) buying up exclusive rights to new content.
- New analysis says the iPad is going to be a big enterprise hit.
- eBay uses PayPal to spy on sellers and competitors, a competitor alleges.
- LivingSocial is preparing to raise a monster round.
- Hit iPhone game Doodle Jump hits 10 million downloads.
- The DoJ could clear the Google-ITA deal soon.
- There’s a new Startup Visa bill which is a lot better.
- You can now watch live baseball on Facebook.
- Zillow picks an IPO banker.
- BONUS: 1976 William Shatner explains the microprocessor.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.