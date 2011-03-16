Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Netflix takes even more direct aim at cable companies by (potentially) buying up exclusive rights to new content.

New analysis says the iPad is going to be a big enterprise hit.

eBay uses PayPal to spy on sellers and competitors, a competitor alleges.

LivingSocial is preparing to raise a monster round.

Hit iPhone game Doodle Jump hits 10 million downloads.

The DoJ could clear the Google-ITA deal soon.

There’s a new Startup Visa bill which is a lot better.

You can now watch live baseball on Facebook.

Zillow picks an IPO banker.

BONUS: 1976 William Shatner explains the microprocessor.

