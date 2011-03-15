Beware the Ides of March! Here’s what you need to know:



Google is reportedly about to test its mobile payments technology in a few cities. If they can roll it out before Apple, which reportedly rejected it from the iPhone 5, it can be huge.

Microsoft finally kills the Zune.

HP CEO Leo Apotheker revealed his masterplan yesteray and brought the thunder.

On its fifth anniversary, Twitter releases a bunch of interesting numbers.

Flickr’s head of product is leaving.

Internet Explorer 9 just launched, and we hear it’s pretty good.

Zynga launches a program to get you even more addicted to even more games.

Google revamps its Street View website…

… and its Blogger service.

BONUS: Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.