10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
andy rubin

Beware the Ides of March! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google is reportedly about to test its mobile payments technology in a few cities. If they can roll it out before Apple, which reportedly rejected it from the iPhone 5, it can be huge.
  • Microsoft finally kills the Zune.
  • HP CEO Leo Apotheker revealed his masterplan yesteray and brought the thunder.
  • On its fifth anniversary, Twitter releases a bunch of interesting numbers.
  • Flickr’s head of product is leaving.
  • Internet Explorer 9 just launched, and we hear it’s pretty good.
  • Zynga launches a program to get you even more addicted to even more games.
  • Google revamps its Street View website…
  • … and its Blogger service.
  • BONUS: Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.