Beware the Ides of March! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google is reportedly about to test its mobile payments technology in a few cities. If they can roll it out before Apple, which reportedly rejected it from the iPhone 5, it can be huge.
- Microsoft finally kills the Zune.
- HP CEO Leo Apotheker revealed his masterplan yesteray and brought the thunder.
- On its fifth anniversary, Twitter releases a bunch of interesting numbers.
- Flickr’s head of product is leaving.
- Internet Explorer 9 just launched, and we hear it’s pretty good.
- Zynga launches a program to get you even more addicted to even more games.
- Google revamps its Street View website…
- … and its Blogger service.
- BONUS: Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.