Happy Pi Day! Here’s what you need to know:
- No, Google is not coming out with a social network at SXSW. Doesn’t mean they’re not working on something, though.
- Apple had a blowout iPad 2 launch weekend: one analyst puts the number sold at one million.
- Google board member John Doerr crashed the last Twitter board meeting. This raises all kinds of questions about conflicts of interest and secondary private markets.
- Engadget editors quit AOL.
- It’s official (kind of): DST will invest in Spotify.
- AT&T is going to impose a DSL cap.
- The battle between Amazon and states over sales tax continues.
- StumbleUpon is coming out with a new type of ad.
- IBM wants a slice of the e-commerce pie.
- BONUS: Apple’s vision for tablets, FaceTime and location — back in the 1990s.
