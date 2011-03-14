10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Larry Page

Photo: AP

Happy Pi Day! Here’s what you need to know:

  • No, Google is not coming out with a social network at SXSW. Doesn’t mean they’re not working on something, though.
  • Apple had a blowout iPad 2 launch weekend: one analyst puts the number sold at one million.
  • Google board member John Doerr crashed the last Twitter board meeting. This raises all kinds of questions about conflicts of interest and secondary private markets.
  • Engadget editors quit AOL.
  • It’s official (kind of): DST will invest in Spotify.
  • AT&T is going to impose a DSL cap.
  • The battle between Amazon and states over sales tax continues.
  • StumbleUpon is coming out with a new type of ad.
  • IBM wants a slice of the e-commerce pie.
  • BONUS: Apple’s vision for tablets, FaceTime and location — back in the 1990s.
