Happy Pi Day! Here’s what you need to know:

No, Google is not coming out with a social network at SXSW. Doesn’t mean they’re not working on something, though.

Apple had a blowout iPad 2 launch weekend: one analyst puts the number sold at one million.

Google board member John Doerr crashed the last Twitter board meeting. This raises all kinds of questions about conflicts of interest and secondary private markets.

Engadget editors quit AOL.

It’s official (kind of): DST will invest in Spotify.

AT&T is going to impose a DSL cap.

The battle between Amazon and states over sales tax continues.

StumbleUpon is coming out with a new type of ad.

IBM wants a slice of the e-commerce pie.

BONUS: Apple’s vision for tablets, FaceTime and location — back in the 1990s.

