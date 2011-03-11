Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



A massive tsunami just hit Japan. We’ll be keeping you updated as the story develops →

The iPad 2 is now for sale online.

Some people think these are iPhone 5 diagrams.

The US Senate is taking a hard look at Google.

China’s Twitter is thinking about going public.

SecondMarket is about to add a whopping 12,000 companies to its index. That’s 20 times more than before.

Instapaper releases version 3.0.

News Corp passes 200,000 tablet subscribers.

eBook lending is now a thing.

BONUS: Ask a 4-year-old anything.

