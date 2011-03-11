10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • A massive tsunami just hit Japan. We’ll be keeping you updated as the story develops →
  • The iPad 2 is now for sale online.
  • Some people think these are iPhone 5 diagrams.
  • The US Senate is taking a hard look at Google.
  • China’s Twitter is thinking about going public. 
  • SecondMarket is about to add a whopping 12,000 companies to its index. That’s 20 times more than before.
  • Instapaper releases version 3.0.
  • News Corp passes 200,000 tablet subscribers.
  • eBook lending is now a thing.
  • BONUS: Ask a 4-year-old anything.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.