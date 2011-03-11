Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- A massive tsunami just hit Japan. We’ll be keeping you updated as the story develops →
- The iPad 2 is now for sale online.
- Some people think these are iPhone 5 diagrams.
- The US Senate is taking a hard look at Google.
- China’s Twitter is thinking about going public.
- SecondMarket is about to add a whopping 12,000 companies to its index. That’s 20 times more than before.
- Instapaper releases version 3.0.
- News Corp passes 200,000 tablet subscribers.
- eBook lending is now a thing.
- BONUS: Ask a 4-year-old anything.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.