Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



The first iPad 2 reviews are in, and they’re as good as you’d expect.

AOL layoffs start today.

LinkedIn is going to compete with Twitter.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey says Verifone is full of crap when calling his service insecure.

Forbes’ billionaire list is out! Meet the world’s 10 richest people →

With everyone and their brother coming out with a tablet magazine-like app, Flipboard is preparing a big update.

Lenovo and Intel announce a new Classmate+ PC, their cheap notebook for schoolkids.

Indie search engine Blekko blocks 1.1 million more “spam” domains.

Instagram is adding more than 100,000 users each week.

BONUS: Chrysler’s official Twitter account drops an F-bomb.

