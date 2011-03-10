Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- The first iPad 2 reviews are in, and they’re as good as you’d expect.
- AOL layoffs start today.
- LinkedIn is going to compete with Twitter.
- Square CEO Jack Dorsey says Verifone is full of crap when calling his service insecure.
- Forbes’ billionaire list is out! Meet the world’s 10 richest people →
- With everyone and their brother coming out with a tablet magazine-like app, Flipboard is preparing a big update.
- Lenovo and Intel announce a new Classmate+ PC, their cheap notebook for schoolkids.
- Indie search engine Blekko blocks 1.1 million more “spam” domains.
- Instagram is adding more than 100,000 users each week.
- BONUS: Chrysler’s official Twitter account drops an F-bomb.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.