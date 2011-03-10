10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • The first iPad 2 reviews are in, and they’re as good as you’d expect.
  • AOL layoffs start today.
  • LinkedIn is going to compete with Twitter.
  • Square CEO Jack Dorsey says Verifone is full of crap when calling his service insecure.
  • Forbes’ billionaire list is out! Meet the world’s 10 richest people →
  • With everyone and their brother coming out with a tablet magazine-like app, Flipboard is preparing a big update.
  • Lenovo and Intel announce a new Classmate+ PC, their cheap notebook for schoolkids.
  • Indie search engine Blekko blocks 1.1 million more “spam” domains.
  • Instagram is adding more than 100,000 users each week.
  • BONUS: Chrysler’s official Twitter account drops an F-bomb.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

