Good morning! Here's what you need to know:



JP Morgan is buying 10% of Twitter at a $4.5 billion valuation, either directly or indirectly.

What to expect at Apple’s event this week.

Apple’s design god Jony Ive wants to move back to England, which might mean he’d have to leave the company.

Groupon is launching a China affiliate with huge local investors.

Google made a big change to its search algorithm, which slammed a bunch of content farms.

Google just lost a bunch of people’s Gmail history. (The problem is being fixed.)

“The Social Network” won three Oscars but not Best Picture.

Will the iPad 2 also come in white?

Facebook merges the “like” and “share” features.

BONUS: Naked Password has an innovative way to encourage you to use strong passwords.

