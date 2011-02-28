Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- JP Morgan is buying 10% of Twitter at a $4.5 billion valuation, either directly or indirectly.
- What to expect at Apple’s event this week.
- Apple’s design god Jony Ive wants to move back to England, which might mean he’d have to leave the company.
- Groupon is launching a China affiliate with huge local investors.
- Google made a big change to its search algorithm, which slammed a bunch of content farms.
- Google just lost a bunch of people’s Gmail history. (The problem is being fixed.)
- “The Social Network” won three Oscars but not Best Picture.
- Will the iPad 2 also come in white?
- Facebook merges the “like” and “share” features.
- BONUS: Naked Password has an innovative way to encourage you to use strong passwords.
