10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Twitter Confidential

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • JP Morgan is buying 10% of Twitter at a $4.5 billion valuation, either directly or indirectly.
  • What to expect at Apple’s event this week.
  • Apple’s design god Jony Ive wants to move back to England, which might mean he’d have to leave the company.
  • Groupon is launching a China affiliate with huge local investors.
  • Google made a big change to its search algorithm, which slammed a bunch of content farms.
  • Google just lost a bunch of people’s Gmail history. (The problem is being fixed.)
  • “The Social Network” won three Oscars but not Best Picture.
  • Will the iPad 2 also come in white?
  • Facebook merges the “like” and “share” features.
  • BONUS: Naked Password has an innovative way to encourage you to use strong passwords.
