Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google declared war on content farms including Demand Media, by overhauling its search algorithm. Demand Media says everything’s fine, though.
- Are you a New York startup headed to SXSW? Check out NYXSW.
- The hot startups you missed at Launch Conference.
- MLB launched its new At Bat app, which shot to no 1 in short order.
- News Corp hired investment bank Allen & Co to finally sell of MySpace. We think Zynga should buy MySpace.
- Both Apple and Google are on the verge of launching new music services.
- Speaking of Google and media, YouTube wants to spend $100 million to take on Netflix and Amazon with a subscription service.
- For no reason at all, China blocked LinkedIn.
- Here’s what Apple god John Gruber says is in the iPad 2. (Not a higher definition screen, and not a SD card slot.)
- BONUS: Watch this really cheesy Apple video from the 1980s.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.