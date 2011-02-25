10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Larry PageNo more crap search results.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google declared war on content farms including Demand Media, by overhauling its search algorithm. Demand Media says everything’s fine, though.
  • Are you a New York startup headed to SXSW? Check out NYXSW.
  • The hot startups you missed at Launch Conference.
  • MLB launched its new At Bat app, which shot to no 1 in short order.
  • News Corp hired investment bank Allen & Co to finally sell of MySpace. We think Zynga should buy MySpace.
  • Both Apple and Google are on the verge of launching new music services.
  • Speaking of Google and media, YouTube wants to spend $100 million to take on Netflix and Amazon with a subscription service.
  • For no reason at all, China blocked LinkedIn.
  • Here’s what Apple god John Gruber says is in the iPad 2. (Not a higher definition screen, and not a SD card slot.)
  • BONUS: Watch this really cheesy Apple video from the 1980s.
