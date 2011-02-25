No more crap search results.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Google declared war on content farms including Demand Media, by overhauling its search algorithm. Demand Media says everything’s fine, though.

Are you a New York startup headed to SXSW? Check out NYXSW.

The hot startups you missed at Launch Conference.

MLB launched its new At Bat app, which shot to no 1 in short order.

News Corp hired investment bank Allen & Co to finally sell of MySpace. We think Zynga should buy MySpace.

Both Apple and Google are on the verge of launching new music services.

Speaking of Google and media, YouTube wants to spend $100 million to take on Netflix and Amazon with a subscription service.

For no reason at all, China blocked LinkedIn.

Here’s what Apple god John Gruber says is in the iPad 2. (Not a higher definition screen, and not a SD card slot.)

BONUS: Watch this really cheesy Apple video from the 1980s.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.