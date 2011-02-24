Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Julian Assange’s extradition request has been approved.
- The Launch 2011 conference, where a bunch of startups launch, is ON, and we’re there.
- Microsoft says their software update went fine for 90% of phones.
- JP Morgan closed a $1.2 billion fund to invest in digital media companies.
- The first Motorola Xoom reviews are out! In a word? It’s basically as good as the iPad, but who cares because the iPad 2 is coming out in a month.
- Disney bought social network for kids Togetherville.
- Intel’s super-fast USB replacement is super-fast.
- Google busted Overstock.com for search spam.
- TheFacebook’s pitch to advertisers.
- BONUS: What Tom Cruise really thinks about Twitter.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.