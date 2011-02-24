Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Julian Assange’s extradition request has been approved.

The Launch 2011 conference, where a bunch of startups launch, is ON, and we’re there.

Microsoft says their software update went fine for 90% of phones.

JP Morgan closed a $1.2 billion fund to invest in digital media companies.

The first Motorola Xoom reviews are out! In a word? It’s basically as good as the iPad, but who cares because the iPad 2 is coming out in a month.

Disney bought social network for kids Togetherville.

Intel’s super-fast USB replacement is super-fast.

Google busted Overstock.com for search spam.

TheFacebook’s pitch to advertisers.

BONUS: What Tom Cruise really thinks about Twitter.

