Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



It’s (almost) official! Apple will unveil the iPad 2 at an event on March 2.

Twitter shut down yet another app.

YouTube wants to buy rights to stream NBA and NHL games.

Intel has a super-fast USB replacement that will debut on the new MacBooks.

The FCC is looking into Apple’s in-app subscription service.

Arrington and Calacanis are at it again.

Apple is halving its minimum iAd buy.

Square dropped its transaction fees to stay competitive with Intuit.

China is cloning Tumblr pixel by pixel.

BONUS: 15 interesting startups started by ex-Googlers.

For more tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.