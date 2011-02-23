10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
ipad anniversary

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • It’s (almost) official! Apple will unveil the iPad 2 at an event on March 2.
  • Twitter shut down yet another app.
  • YouTube wants to buy rights to stream NBA and NHL games.
  • Intel has a super-fast USB replacement that will debut on the new MacBooks.
  • The FCC is looking into Apple’s in-app subscription service.
  • Arrington and Calacanis are at it again.
  • Apple is halving its minimum iAd buy.
  • Square dropped its transaction fees to stay competitive with Intuit.
  • China is cloning Tumblr pixel by pixel.
  • BONUS: 15 interesting startups started by ex-Googlers.
