Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- It’s (almost) official! Apple will unveil the iPad 2 at an event on March 2.
- Twitter shut down yet another app.
- YouTube wants to buy rights to stream NBA and NHL games.
- Intel has a super-fast USB replacement that will debut on the new MacBooks.
- The FCC is looking into Apple’s in-app subscription service.
- Arrington and Calacanis are at it again.
- Apple is halving its minimum iAd buy.
- Square dropped its transaction fees to stay competitive with Intuit.
- China is cloning Tumblr pixel by pixel.
- BONUS: 15 interesting startups started by ex-Googlers.
