10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
steve jobs

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • In a new email, Steve Jobs says Apple’s new subscriptions service applies to publishers, not SaaS companies.
  • The iPad 2, originally planned for April, could be delayed till June.
  • Amazon mocks the iPad again in a new commercial.
  • Flash is coming to Android tablets soon.
  • HP’s TouchPad tablet will be in stores in April.
  • Facebook chat is now in Hotmail.
  • Microsoft is releasing a development kit for Kinect.
  • China is considering banning Twitter-like services.
  • France could outlaw Skype. Why? Something to do with phone books. Seriously.
  • BONUS: Here’s why nothing can go faster than the speed of light.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.