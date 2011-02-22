Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



In a new email, Steve Jobs says Apple’s new subscriptions service applies to publishers, not SaaS companies.

The iPad 2, originally planned for April, could be delayed till June.

Amazon mocks the iPad again in a new commercial.

Flash is coming to Android tablets soon.

HP’s TouchPad tablet will be in stores in April.

Facebook chat is now in Hotmail.

Microsoft is releasing a development kit for Kinect.

China is considering banning Twitter-like services.

France could outlaw Skype. Why? Something to do with phone books. Seriously.

BONUS: Here’s why nothing can go faster than the speed of light.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.