Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- In a new email, Steve Jobs says Apple’s new subscriptions service applies to publishers, not SaaS companies.
- The iPad 2, originally planned for April, could be delayed till June.
- Amazon mocks the iPad again in a new commercial.
- Flash is coming to Android tablets soon.
- HP’s TouchPad tablet will be in stores in April.
- Facebook chat is now in Hotmail.
- Microsoft is releasing a development kit for Kinect.
- China is considering banning Twitter-like services.
- France could outlaw Skype. Why? Something to do with phone books. Seriously.
- BONUS: Here’s why nothing can go faster than the speed of light.
For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI
