10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Apple COO Tim Cook

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple will probably announce its new MacBooks Pro this week.
  • Private sale leader Gilt Groupe is raising $80-$100 million at a $1 billion valuation.
  • Spotify is also raising $100 million from Russian investment firm DST.
  • Facebook is meeting with Baidu execs. They probably want to launch in China with Baidu as a partner.
  • Vacation rentals site HomeAway is planning to raise $300 million in an IPO.
  • Student tablets startup Kno wants to sell off the tablets side of the business.
  • Twitter has stopped blocking UberMedia’s apps UberSocial (fka UberTwitter) and twidroyd.
  • Libya shuts down the internet at night, and brings it back up during the day.
  • Engadget loses yet another editor over The AOL Way.
  • BONUS: Don’t miss this early iPad 2 review.
