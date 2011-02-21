Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Apple will probably announce its new MacBooks Pro this week.

Private sale leader Gilt Groupe is raising $80-$100 million at a $1 billion valuation.

Spotify is also raising $100 million from Russian investment firm DST.

Facebook is meeting with Baidu execs. They probably want to launch in China with Baidu as a partner.

Vacation rentals site HomeAway is planning to raise $300 million in an IPO.

Student tablets startup Kno wants to sell off the tablets side of the business.

Twitter has stopped blocking UberMedia’s apps UberSocial (fka UberTwitter) and twidroyd.

Libya shuts down the internet at night, and brings it back up during the day.

Engadget loses yet another editor over The AOL Way.

BONUS: Don’t miss this early iPad 2 review.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.