- Apple will probably announce its new MacBooks Pro this week.
- Private sale leader Gilt Groupe is raising $80-$100 million at a $1 billion valuation.
- Spotify is also raising $100 million from Russian investment firm DST.
- Facebook is meeting with Baidu execs. They probably want to launch in China with Baidu as a partner.
- Vacation rentals site HomeAway is planning to raise $300 million in an IPO.
- Student tablets startup Kno wants to sell off the tablets side of the business.
- Twitter has stopped blocking UberMedia’s apps UberSocial (fka UberTwitter) and twidroyd.
- Libya shuts down the internet at night, and brings it back up during the day.
- Engadget loses yet another editor over The AOL Way.
- BONUS: Don’t miss this early iPad 2 review.
