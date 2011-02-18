Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Zynga raised a huge round, $500 million at a $1 billion valuation.

Apple is considering making a cheaper iPhone.

Speaking of Apple, regulators are breathing down its neck.

Google is rolling out social search in its main results.

Lenovo might launch its sub-$500 10″ LePad tablet internationally, which could potentially be a game changer.

Nordstrom bought private fashion sales site HauteLook for $270 million.

Gawker Media’s traffic fell off a cliff after its redesign, but seems to be coming back.

President Obama had dinner with a bunch of Silicon Valley superstars yesterday.

Netflix may get slapped with fees in Canada.

BONUS: Everyone on Twitter is buzzing about this 2004 post trashing the Google IPO.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.