10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Zynga raised a huge round, $500 million at a $1 billion valuation.
  • Apple is considering making a cheaper iPhone.
  • Speaking of Apple, regulators are breathing down its neck.
  • Google is rolling out social search in its main results.
  • Lenovo might launch its sub-$500 10″ LePad tablet internationally, which could potentially be a game changer.
  • Nordstrom bought private fashion sales site HauteLook for $270 million.
  • Gawker Media’s traffic fell off a cliff after its redesign, but seems to be coming back.
  • President Obama had dinner with a bunch of Silicon Valley superstars yesterday.
  • Netflix may get slapped with fees in Canada.
  • BONUS: Everyone on Twitter is buzzing about this 2004 post trashing the Google IPO.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.