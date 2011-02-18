Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Zynga raised a huge round, $500 million at a $1 billion valuation.
- Apple is considering making a cheaper iPhone.
- Speaking of Apple, regulators are breathing down its neck.
- Google is rolling out social search in its main results.
- Lenovo might launch its sub-$500 10″ LePad tablet internationally, which could potentially be a game changer.
- Nordstrom bought private fashion sales site HauteLook for $270 million.
- Gawker Media’s traffic fell off a cliff after its redesign, but seems to be coming back.
- President Obama had dinner with a bunch of Silicon Valley superstars yesterday.
- Netflix may get slapped with fees in Canada.
- BONUS: Everyone on Twitter is buzzing about this 2004 post trashing the Google IPO.
