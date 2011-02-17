Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Dell’s product roadmap got leaked. It’s making a big bet on Android.

President Obama is going to have dinner with Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Eric Schmidt. Is that the first time the three tech titans are together in the same room? Davos maybe?

We welcome our computer overlords: Watson mops the floor with the hoo-mans at Jeopardy.

Sony is coming out with yet another music subscription service. Could it work this time?

It looks like Google is going to come out with a new social service soon.

Apple is buying up 60% of the world’s touch-screen supply.

In the race for developers, Android is growing faster than Apple.

Thumbing its nose at Apple, Google comes out with a subscription service that takes a 10% cut, not 30%.

British lending startup Wonga raises a monster $117 million round.

BONUS: Is international roaming an overpriced mess? Click here for the correct, NSFW answer.

