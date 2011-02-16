Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple’s new subscription service, which takes a 30% cut of almost every subscription, could get them hit with an antitrust investigation…
- …In fact, music service Rhapsody says it could sue them over it.
- Mobile World Congress is still going strong, and our man Dan Frommer is still there. Here’s what you missed yesterday.
- Humanity is doomed: IBM’s supercomputer crushed the puny humans on Jeopardy.
- Quora could raise a huge new round soon.
- Groupon wants to hire Hulu’s CEO to head its breakneck international expansion.
- Nokia’s rebel shareholders have given up already.
- The Startup Genome Project wants to turn startups into a science. Good luck.
- AngelList, which is creating a marketplace for angel funding of startups, is taking off along with valuations.
- BONUS: Meet Super Harmony, a dating service for superheroes and supervillains.
