Apple’s new subscription service, which takes a 30% cut of almost every subscription, could get them hit with an antitrust investigation…

…In fact, music service Rhapsody says it could sue them over it.

Mobile World Congress is still going strong, and our man Dan Frommer is still there. Here’s what you missed yesterday.

Humanity is doomed: IBM’s supercomputer crushed the puny humans on Jeopardy.

Quora could raise a huge new round soon.

Groupon wants to hire Hulu’s CEO to head its breakneck international expansion.

Nokia’s rebel shareholders have given up already.

The Startup Genome Project wants to turn startups into a science. Good luck.

AngelList, which is creating a marketplace for angel funding of startups, is taking off along with valuations.

BONUS: Meet Super Harmony, a dating service for superheroes and supervillains.

