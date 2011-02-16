10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
steve jobs ipad

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple’s new subscription service, which takes a 30% cut of almost every subscription, could get them hit with an antitrust investigation…
  • …In fact, music service Rhapsody says it could sue them over it.
  • Mobile World Congress is still going strong, and our man Dan Frommer is still there. Here’s what you missed yesterday.
  • Humanity is doomed: IBM’s supercomputer crushed the puny humans on Jeopardy.
  • Quora could raise a huge new round soon.
  • Groupon wants to hire Hulu’s CEO to head its breakneck international expansion.
  • Nokia’s rebel shareholders have given up already.
  • The Startup Genome Project wants to turn startups into a science. Good luck.
  • AngelList, which is creating a marketplace for angel funding of startups, is taking off along with valuations.
  • BONUS: Meet Super Harmony, a dating service for superheroes and supervillains.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.