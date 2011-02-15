10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple’s iPhone 5 will have a bigger screen, it’s been reported.
  • Mobile World Congress continues in Barcelona! Here’s what you missed last night.
  • First round of Man vs. Machine on Jeopardy ends in a draw!
  • Apple caught underage kids making its devices.
  • Google’s new browser extension will help you help them fight search spam.
  • GetJar, the biggest independent mobile app store, just raised another $25 million.
  • You can now get Facebook on your SIM card. That’s huge.
  • Cool-with-the-kids photo sharing app Instagram just hit 2 million users. It took them just six weeks to get the second million.
  • Digg now shows pageview stats.
  • BONUS: The Great Gatsby as a NES game.
