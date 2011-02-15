Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple’s iPhone 5 will have a bigger screen, it’s been reported.
- Mobile World Congress continues in Barcelona! Here’s what you missed last night.
- First round of Man vs. Machine on Jeopardy ends in a draw!
- Apple caught underage kids making its devices.
- Google’s new browser extension will help you help them fight search spam.
- GetJar, the biggest independent mobile app store, just raised another $25 million.
- You can now get Facebook on your SIM card. That’s huge.
- Cool-with-the-kids photo sharing app Instagram just hit 2 million users. It took them just six weeks to get the second million.
- Digg now shows pageview stats.
- BONUS: The Great Gatsby as a NES game.
- For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.