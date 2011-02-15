Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Apple’s iPhone 5 will have a bigger screen, it’s been reported.

Mobile World Congress continues in Barcelona! Here’s what you missed last night.

First round of Man vs. Machine on Jeopardy ends in a draw!

Apple caught underage kids making its devices.

Google’s new browser extension will help you help them fight search spam.

GetJar, the biggest independent mobile app store, just raised another $25 million.

You can now get Facebook on your SIM card. That’s huge.

Cool-with-the-kids photo sharing app Instagram just hit 2 million users. It took them just six weeks to get the second million.

Digg now shows pageview stats.

BONUS: The Great Gatsby as a NES game.

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.