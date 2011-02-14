10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Today Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona! Our own Dan Frommer is there and will be blogging the conference. He already got a peek at Samsung’s new 10″ tablet.
  • Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley announced that the startup has added 5 languages and now has 6.5 million users.
  • Apple is apparently planning a smaller, half-price iPhone and a free version of its MobileMe service.
  • Microsoft paid Nokia “billions”, not millions, to pick Windows.
  • JPMorgan is raising a $700 million fund to invest in late stage social media startups. Bubble, anyone?
  • “If there was no social networks, this would never have been sparked,” says Egypt internet revolutionary Wael Ghonim.
  • Qualcomm’s new chip will let you instantly stream TV and movies from Netflix from Android devices.
  • Motorola buys a small security software startup.
  • Uber, a hot San Francisco startup that helps you get a cab, reportedly raised $10 million.
  • BONUS: Social media saves Valentine’s Day!
