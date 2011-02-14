Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s what you need to know:

Today Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona! Our own Dan Frommer is there and will be blogging the conference. He already got a peek at Samsung’s new 10″ tablet.

Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley announced that the startup has added 5 languages and now has 6.5 million users.

Apple is apparently planning a smaller, half-price iPhone and a free version of its MobileMe service.

Microsoft paid Nokia “billions”, not millions, to pick Windows.

JPMorgan is raising a $700 million fund to invest in late stage social media startups. Bubble, anyone?

“If there was no social networks, this would never have been sparked,” says Egypt internet revolutionary Wael Ghonim.

Qualcomm’s new chip will let you instantly stream TV and movies from Netflix from Android devices.

Motorola buys a small security software startup.

Uber, a hot San Francisco startup that helps you get a cab, reportedly raised $10 million.

BONUS: Social media saves Valentine’s Day!

For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.