Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s what you need to know:
- Today Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona! Our own Dan Frommer is there and will be blogging the conference. He already got a peek at Samsung’s new 10″ tablet.
- Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley announced that the startup has added 5 languages and now has 6.5 million users.
- Apple is apparently planning a smaller, half-price iPhone and a free version of its MobileMe service.
- Microsoft paid Nokia “billions”, not millions, to pick Windows.
- JPMorgan is raising a $700 million fund to invest in late stage social media startups. Bubble, anyone?
- “If there was no social networks, this would never have been sparked,” says Egypt internet revolutionary Wael Ghonim.
- Qualcomm’s new chip will let you instantly stream TV and movies from Netflix from Android devices.
- Motorola buys a small security software startup.
- Uber, a hot San Francisco startup that helps you get a cab, reportedly raised $10 million.
- BONUS: Social media saves Valentine’s Day!
