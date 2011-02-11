10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Stephen Elop Ballmer

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Today’s big news is that Nokia has picked Windows as its smartphone operating system. It’s abandoning its ambitions to build a standalone platform.
  • Nokia’s shares are getting crushed on the news.
  • eBay announced its new three year strategic plan, “The New eBay.” We like it.
  • Twitter is restricting access to its API, which could further alienate developers.
  • Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz invested in Groupon, and is joining the company’s board.
  • Speaking of Groupon, they’re finally pulling those awful ads. As usual for him, CEO Andrew Mason gave a very classy apology.
  • PayPal is going big into micropayments. Can they pull it off this time?
  • Apple is doubling orders for some MacBooks while other laptop makers’ orders are basically flat, according to Asian suppliers.
  • The Founder of the company that made the FlipCam and sold it to Cisco for $590 million is leaving.
  • BONUS: If you still haven’t read it yet, you must check out Mary Meeker’s latest amazing presentation on the future of tech.
  • For tech news and analysis throughout the day, check-in at SAI →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.