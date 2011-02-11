Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Today’s big news is that Nokia has picked Windows as its smartphone operating system. It’s abandoning its ambitions to build a standalone platform.
- Nokia’s shares are getting crushed on the news.
- eBay announced its new three year strategic plan, “The New eBay.” We like it.
- Twitter is restricting access to its API, which could further alienate developers.
- Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz invested in Groupon, and is joining the company’s board.
- Speaking of Groupon, they’re finally pulling those awful ads. As usual for him, CEO Andrew Mason gave a very classy apology.
- PayPal is going big into micropayments. Can they pull it off this time?
- Apple is doubling orders for some MacBooks while other laptop makers’ orders are basically flat, according to Asian suppliers.
- The Founder of the company that made the FlipCam and sold it to Cisco for $590 million is leaving.
- BONUS: If you still haven’t read it yet, you must check out Mary Meeker’s latest amazing presentation on the future of tech.
