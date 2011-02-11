Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Today’s big news is that Nokia has picked Windows as its smartphone operating system. It’s abandoning its ambitions to build a standalone platform.

Nokia’s shares are getting crushed on the news.

eBay announced its new three year strategic plan, “The New eBay.” We like it.

Twitter is restricting access to its API, which could further alienate developers.

Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz invested in Groupon, and is joining the company’s board.

Speaking of Groupon, they’re finally pulling those awful ads. As usual for him, CEO Andrew Mason gave a very classy apology.

PayPal is going big into micropayments. Can they pull it off this time?

Apple is doubling orders for some MacBooks while other laptop makers’ orders are basically flat, according to Asian suppliers.

The Founder of the company that made the FlipCam and sold it to Cisco for $590 million is leaving.

BONUS: If you still haven’t read it yet, you must check out Mary Meeker’s latest amazing presentation on the future of tech.

