10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Google cofounder Sergey Brin

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google dumps Microsoft Windows, citing security concerns, in particular the China hacking incident.
  • Apple sold 2 million iPads. That’s absolutely huge.
  • Loopt, the mobile social network that came before Foursquare but that nobody really paid attention too, just launched a new check-in app focused on deals.
  • ZipCar just filed for an IPO.
  • Intel launches its new Atom chips for netbooks. VentureBeat has the details.
  • More “iPhone 4” leaks, with pics and videos, and here’s more info on those leaks.
  • Sob: Lala.com, which Apple had acquired, is now officially dead.
  • Dell plans to sell its Streak tablet in the UK for free with a monthly plan — smart.
  • More privacy troubles for Facebook, this time an inquiry from Congress.
  • Funny/nerdy video of the day: a guy built a functional computer inside a video game.

