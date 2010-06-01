Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Google dumps Microsoft Windows, citing security concerns, in particular the China hacking incident.

Apple sold 2 million iPads. That’s absolutely huge.

Loopt, the mobile social network that came before Foursquare but that nobody really paid attention too, just launched a new check-in app focused on deals.

ZipCar just filed for an IPO.

Intel launches its new Atom chips for netbooks. VentureBeat has the details.

More “iPhone 4” leaks, with pics and videos, and here’s more info on those leaks.

Sob: Lala.com, which Apple had acquired, is now officially dead.

Dell plans to sell its Streak tablet in the UK for free with a monthly plan — smart.

More privacy troubles for Facebook, this time an inquiry from Congress.

Funny/nerdy video of the day: a guy built a functional computer inside a video game.

