Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Google dumps Microsoft Windows, citing security concerns, in particular the China hacking incident.
- Apple sold 2 million iPads. That’s absolutely huge.
- Loopt, the mobile social network that came before Foursquare but that nobody really paid attention too, just launched a new check-in app focused on deals.
- ZipCar just filed for an IPO.
- Intel launches its new Atom chips for netbooks. VentureBeat has the details.
- More “iPhone 4” leaks, with pics and videos, and here’s more info on those leaks.
- Sob: Lala.com, which Apple had acquired, is now officially dead.
- Dell plans to sell its Streak tablet in the UK for free with a monthly plan — smart.
- More privacy troubles for Facebook, this time an inquiry from Congress.
- Funny/nerdy video of the day: a guy built a functional computer inside a video game.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.