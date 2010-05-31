Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Pretty funny: the world’s first Android tablet is a Chinese iPad knockoff called the “iPed” that runs on an Intel chip. For $150 it sounds like a pretty sweet deal, actually.
- The DoJ is serious about investigating Apple it seems, and not just about iTunes.
- Intel’s product roadmap got leaked! The focus is on netbook GPUs and better battery life. Endgadget has the story.
- The AP on 4G: “It’s fast, but outstripped by hype.
- Pakistan put up a Facebook ban over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad; a court ordered the ban lifted.
- Blogger Jean-Louis Gassée has a great take on Microsoft’s reorg and what it means for CEO Steve Ballmer…
- …and his co-blogger Frédéric Filloux on how ad agencies aren’t innovating because they’re too smug, something we’ve opined on before.
- Bad times continue at Apple and Nokia supplier Foxconn: now one of their factories is on fire.
- The NYT has a story about YouTube’s efforts to rival TV by getting people to stay longer on the site.
- Funny picture of the day: the kinkiest USB sticks around (it’s SFW).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.