Pretty funny: the world’s first Android tablet is a Chinese iPad knockoff called the “iPed” that runs on an Intel chip. For $150 it sounds like a pretty sweet deal, actually.

The DoJ is serious about investigating Apple it seems, and not just about iTunes.

Intel’s product roadmap got leaked! The focus is on netbook GPUs and better battery life. Endgadget has the story.

The AP on 4G: “It’s fast, but outstripped by hype.

Pakistan put up a Facebook ban over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad; a court ordered the ban lifted.

Blogger Jean-Louis Gassée has a great take on Microsoft’s reorg and what it means for CEO Steve Ballmer…

…and his co-blogger Frédéric Filloux on how ad agencies aren’t innovating because they’re too smug, something we’ve opined on before.

Bad times continue at Apple and Nokia supplier Foxconn: now one of their factories is on fire.

The NYT has a story about YouTube’s efforts to rival TV by getting people to stay longer on the site.

Funny picture of the day: the kinkiest USB sticks around (it’s SFW).

