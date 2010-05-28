Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



The iPad is launching internationally! Long lines everywhere, but apparently the Japanese are particularly crazy about the device.

Paywalls? They just don’t work, it seems.

The Google-AdMob deal has officially closed. Google has a nice blog post explaining what they’re going to do with their new shiny toy.

Speaking of Google and piles of cash, they’re opening their very own trading floor to manage the ginormous $26.5 billion of cash and securities on their balance sheet. Wow.

The publishing industry disruption continues: after Amazon, Apple is now letting authors sell directly on their iBookstore.

Trouble at Tesla! VentureBeat have great posts on why the electric car maker’s deal with Toyota ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, and an investigation of founder, CEO and main backer Elon Musk’s finances.

Just sold your startup for a hunk o’ cash and don’t know what to do with your millions? Gmail and FriendFeed inventor Paul Buchheit has some tremendous advice on his blog.

Apple supplier Foxconn promises a 20% wage hike as a response to the “wave” of suicides at the company, even though in reality suicides don’t seem to be high

Pretty much every big Silicon Valley company has gone to bat for YouTube in its case against Viacom.

Funny video of the day! Check out the trailer Adrien Brody’s new horror film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.