Facebook has begun rolling out their new privacy controls in response to outcries over their privacy policies. If you want to put your Facebook account in a “privacy lockdown”, check out our easy guide to doing that.

Suicides at Chinese electronics supplier Foxconn continue as management and their biggest customers, who include Apple, Microsoft and Nokia, are starting to acknowledge the problem. Meanwhile, Gizmodo looks at the maths behind the suicides.

Israeli startup Soluto, which makes Windows desktops easier to use, won the TechCrunch Disrupt conference. Check out their video interview with Scoble.

Natal, Microsoft’s motion sensor for Xbox casual gaming, will apparently cost $149.

Yesterday was Yahoo!’s investor day. One piece of bad news was that engagement is dropping over their properties.

The new iPhone is launching in June, AT&T has been telling its employees.

It’s the 80s all over again, with a twist: Android has been outselling the iPhone in the US, and now it’s doing the same in China.

Just awesome: Sony demo’d a roll-up screen. Welcome to the future.

Also awesome: Fox Mobile just released an app that lets you watch full-length TV shows on your mobile.

Finally, awesome video of the day! Can you jump over the flagpole in Super Mario Bros? YES!

