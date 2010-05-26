Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Boom! Apple is now officially worth more than Microsoft (and therefore, the second most valuable company in the world, after Exxon). Want to know more? Here’s some perspective.
- Speaking of Microsoft, the shakeup at their entertainment and devices division continues.
- Not all is rosy for Apple though. The Feds are said to investigate its music store practices.
- Facebook says they don’t want to kill Foursquare, just integrate it.
- Google Chrome keeps gaining marketshare, especially among early adopters — which is exactly how Firefox grew to overtake IE. Does this spell the death of Firefox?
- Meanwhile Google is stepping up its lobbying efforts in Washington.
- Wired magazine is coming to the iPad.
- Speaking of Wired, they have an amazing two-part story on Foursquare’s early days.
- Interesting idea! LinkedIn is turning into a social media client with deeper Twitter integration.
- Interesting video of the day: über-VCs Fred Wilson and Ben Horowitz debate “Fat vs Lean Startup.”
