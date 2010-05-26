Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Boom! Apple is now officially worth more than Microsoft (and therefore, the second most valuable company in the world, after Exxon). Want to know more? Here’s some perspective.

Speaking of Microsoft, the shakeup at their entertainment and devices division continues.

Not all is rosy for Apple though. The Feds are said to investigate its music store practices.

Facebook says they don’t want to kill Foursquare, just integrate it.

Google Chrome keeps gaining marketshare, especially among early adopters — which is exactly how Firefox grew to overtake IE. Does this spell the death of Firefox?

Meanwhile Google is stepping up its lobbying efforts in Washington.

Wired magazine is coming to the iPad.

Speaking of Wired, they have an amazing two-part story on Foursquare’s early days.

Interesting idea! LinkedIn is turning into a social media client with deeper Twitter integration.

Interesting video of the day: über-VCs Fred Wilson and Ben Horowitz debate “Fat vs Lean Startup.”

