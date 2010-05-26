10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Steve Jobs iPad

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Boom! Apple is now officially worth more than Microsoft (and therefore, the second most valuable company in the world, after Exxon). Want to know more? Here’s some perspective.
  • Speaking of Microsoft, the shakeup at their entertainment and devices division continues.
  • Not all is rosy for Apple though. The Feds are said to investigate its music store practices.
  • Facebook says they don’t want to kill Foursquare, just integrate it.
  • Google Chrome keeps gaining marketshare, especially among early adopters — which is exactly how Firefox grew to overtake IE. Does this spell the death of Firefox?
  • Meanwhile Google is stepping up its lobbying efforts in Washington.
  • Wired magazine is coming to the iPad.
  • Speaking of Wired, they have an amazing two-part story on Foursquare’s early days.
  • Interesting idea! LinkedIn is turning into a social media client with deeper Twitter integration.
  • Interesting video of the day: über-VCs Fred Wilson and Ben Horowitz debate “Fat vs Lean Startup.”

