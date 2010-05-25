Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Biggest news is still Twitter banning third party in-stream advertising.
- Foxconn’s CEO finally speaks up about the spate of suicides at his company, an electronics supplier to Apple among others.
- Looks like those acquisition talks between Yahoo! and Foursquare didn’t go well. Yahoo! just bought the “Foursquare of Asia.”
- Speaking of Yahoo!, we’re sure you want to watch Carol Bartz tell Mike Arrington to “f*ck off.”
- Yep, Apple’s next iPhone will have video chat.
- Read our coverage of Microsoft’s shakeup of its entertainment division.
- New York Times paywall news! Since its place in the online link economy may be its golden goose, it seems the NYT will make its paywall “blogger friendly.”
- The digital/mobile payments space is heating up. Following in PayPal’s footsteps, MasterCard is opening up its platform to outside developers.
- Scary video of the day: a new type of phishing attack that seems like any of us would fall for.
- No funny video today, a funny Twitter account instead: @BPGlobalPR.
