Biggest news is still Twitter banning third party in-stream advertising.

Foxconn’s CEO finally speaks up about the spate of suicides at his company, an electronics supplier to Apple among others.

Looks like those acquisition talks between Yahoo! and Foursquare didn’t go well. Yahoo! just bought the “Foursquare of Asia.”

Speaking of Yahoo!, we’re sure you want to watch Carol Bartz tell Mike Arrington to “f*ck off.”

Yep, Apple’s next iPhone will have video chat.

Read our coverage of Microsoft’s shakeup of its entertainment division.

New York Times paywall news! Since its place in the online link economy may be its golden goose, it seems the NYT will make its paywall “blogger friendly.”

The digital/mobile payments space is heating up. Following in PayPal’s footsteps, MasterCard is opening up its platform to outside developers.

Scary video of the day: a new type of phishing attack that seems like any of us would fall for.

No funny video today, a funny Twitter account instead: @BPGlobalPR.

