Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Biggest story today is Facebook finally backtracking on some of its controversial privacy changes. We’ll know more this week.

Steve Jobs is unimpressed by Froyo, the new version of Android.

Awesome (and smart): Zappos screws up the pricing on orders, it costs them 1.6 million — and they honour the orders.

15 years ago, Bill Gates published The Road Ahead, a book full of his predictions about the future. How did he do? The Atlantic scores him.

Digital Sky Technologies, the late-stage investor in Facebook, Zynga, Groupon and more, has tons of dry powder and wants to do even more deals.

Speaking of Zynga, they really are huge. They’re now advertising their games in 7-Elevens.

Important SEO news: after including site speed in its rankings, Google goes further in pushing webmasters to improve their site speed.

Oh God: Mashable has an infographic of “the most influential Twitter users.” We’re sure there’s something wrong with the methodology — we’re not on it.

Nice: TechFlash takes an in-depth look at the SEC filings of tech companies and what it says about them.

Awesome videos of the day! If you missed these videos taken by Robert Scoble on how the iPad is changing art and music, watch them.

