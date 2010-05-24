10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Mark Zuckerberg Classic Style

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Biggest story today is Facebook finally backtracking on some of its controversial privacy changes. We’ll know more this week.
  • Steve Jobs is unimpressed by Froyo, the new version of Android.
  • Awesome (and smart): Zappos screws up the pricing on orders, it costs them 1.6 million — and they honour the orders.
  • 15 years ago, Bill Gates published The Road Ahead, a book full of his predictions about the future. How did he do? The Atlantic scores him.
  • Digital Sky Technologies, the late-stage investor in Facebook, Zynga, Groupon and more, has tons of dry powder and wants to do even more deals.
  • Speaking of Zynga, they really are huge. They’re now advertising their games in 7-Elevens.
  • Important SEO news: after including site speed in its rankings, Google goes further in pushing webmasters to improve their site speed.
  • Oh God: Mashable has an infographic of “the most influential Twitter users.” We’re sure there’s something wrong with the methodology — we’re not on it.
  • Nice: TechFlash takes an in-depth look at the SEC filings of tech companies and what it says about them.
  • Awesome videos of the day! If you missed these videos taken by Robert Scoble on how the iPad is changing art and music, watch them.

