Photo: ceoworld.biz

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Facebook’s privacy shenanigans are even worse than previously thought. The Wall Street Journal reports that they (and MySpace, and Digg) secretly shared user-specific data with advertisers. This is much more serious than opt-outs and complicated privacy settings. (For the record, after reading this story we deactivated our Facebook account.)

Meanwhile Gawker pulls a page from the tell-all book The Facebook Effect to relate how Mark Zuckerberg built a tool to predict who users will hook up with.

Our Startup 2010 conference yesterday was a big success! Check out these pictures of the event.

Google’s I/O Conference involved about three thousand new products and announcements, from Google TV to an excellent new Android release. Check them out here.

Exclusive from our Startup 2010 conference! MLB.com will launch a check-in app for baseball games, likely in mid-July.

Why do B-players always think combining will lead to an A product? It almost always leads to a F. It seems Yahoo! and Nokia will enter into a mobile partnership.

Are you one of the 11 people who really, really care about which is the better Twitter iPhone app, Seesmic, TweetDeck or Twitter for iPhone (formerly Tweetie)? Then boy, does TechCrunch have a review for you.

Awesome/weird: a 19-year old just filed an S1 (an IPO prospectus) to raise $12,500 for his beer pong company. And paid about two thirds of that in legal fees.

The startup iTeleport, which makes a VNC client for iPhones, wrote a great blog post explaining how they became a profitable business not by going for mass distribution but a small, profitable niche.

Funny video of the day! (If you’re a big nerd like us.) Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes, respectively Deanna Troi and Commander Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, talk about their upcoming space sitcom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.