Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Today, our Startup 2010 conference kicks off! Speakers include Dennis Crowley and Nick Denton and the winning startup will get an investment from General Catalyst.
- Rakuten, the Amazon-slash-EBay of Japan, just bought Buy.com, one of the big flameouts of the dotcom era, for a cool $250 million.
- Bonjour! Apple finally opened the international versions of its iPad app store.
- Graphic chips maker Nvidia is coming out with an Android tablet, and it seems pretty cool.
- Leave Mark alone! The Facebook CEO is now being accused of securities fraud by the Winklevoss brothers, who earlier claimed he’d screwed them.
- Urbanspoon just opened a restaurant reservation service, directly aiming at OpenTable, one of the few venture-backed IPOs in the aftermath of the, which is the leader in the space.
- Love it: the battle for the future of publishing rages on, with Amazon opening a publishing arm. Of course, where would be Amazon without Barnes & Noble trying to copycat them?
- Google came out with a new location API which could be a game changed, First Round Capital partner Josh Kopelman argues.
- New phones! Got thousands of dollars to spare on a tacky feature phone? Does Versace have something for you! If you’re looking for a phone that looks like it’s actually useful, check out LG’s Windows 7 phone.
- Video of the day! Mashable has a cool video of apps and gadget demos from Google’s I/O conference.
