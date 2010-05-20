Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Today, our Startup 2010 conference kicks off! Speakers include Dennis Crowley and Nick Denton and the winning startup will get an investment from General Catalyst.

Rakuten, the Amazon-slash-EBay of Japan, just bought Buy.com, one of the big flameouts of the dotcom era, for a cool $250 million.

Bonjour! Apple finally opened the international versions of its iPad app store.

Graphic chips maker Nvidia is coming out with an Android tablet, and it seems pretty cool.

Leave Mark alone! The Facebook CEO is now being accused of securities fraud by the Winklevoss brothers, who earlier claimed he’d screwed them.

Urbanspoon just opened a restaurant reservation service, directly aiming at OpenTable, one of the few venture-backed IPOs in the aftermath of the, which is the leader in the space.

Love it: the battle for the future of publishing rages on, with Amazon opening a publishing arm. Of course, where would be Amazon without Barnes & Noble trying to copycat them?

Google came out with a new location API which could be a game changed, First Round Capital partner Josh Kopelman argues.

New phones! Got thousands of dollars to spare on a tacky feature phone? Does Versace have something for you! If you’re looking for a phone that looks like it’s actually useful, check out LG’s Windows 7 phone.

Video of the day! Mashable has a cool video of apps and gadget demos from Google’s I/O conference.

