Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Twitter for iPhone is here! Kind of. TechCrunch has more.
- Microsoft sues Salesforce over patents! Reports are that it’s mostly gamesmanship, and the complaints are “bogus.”
- Speaking of Twitter, their ad platform is rolling along. Reuters reports that they expect hundreds of advertisers by the fourth quarter.
- Watch out Google! Yandex, Russia’s largest portal, opens a search engine.
- Holy crap! The CEO of LifeLock, an anti-identity theft company, had his identity stolen thirteen times. Oops.
- Shazam, the iPhone app that lets you recognise songs, is gearing up for an IPO.
- Google Chrome is getting so much traction that some people at Mozilla think Mozilla is toast.
- Sign of the times: Facebook game developer Playdom acquires the brand of Acclaim, a storied video games maker.
- One of the big early believers in the iPad? Bill Gates. Gizmodo has the video.
- Funny video of the day! Remember the classic strategy game StarCraft? Here it is in 8-bit.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.