Twitter for iPhone is here! Kind of. TechCrunch has more.

Microsoft sues Salesforce over patents! Reports are that it’s mostly gamesmanship, and the complaints are “bogus.”

Speaking of Twitter, their ad platform is rolling along. Reuters reports that they expect hundreds of advertisers by the fourth quarter.

Watch out Google! Yandex, Russia’s largest portal, opens a search engine.

Holy crap! The CEO of LifeLock, an anti-identity theft company, had his identity stolen thirteen times. Oops.

Shazam, the iPhone app that lets you recognise songs, is gearing up for an IPO.

Google Chrome is getting so much traction that some people at Mozilla think Mozilla is toast.

Sign of the times: Facebook game developer Playdom acquires the brand of Acclaim, a storied video games maker.

One of the big early believers in the iPad? Bill Gates. Gizmodo has the video.

Funny video of the day! Remember the classic strategy game StarCraft? Here it is in 8-bit.

