10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here's what you need to know:

  • Twitter for iPhone is here! Kind of. TechCrunch has more.
  • Microsoft sues Salesforce over patents! Reports are that it’s mostly gamesmanship, and the complaints are “bogus.”
  • Speaking of Twitter, their ad platform is rolling along. Reuters reports that they expect hundreds of advertisers by the fourth quarter.
  • Watch out Google! Yandex, Russia’s largest portal, opens a search engine.
  • Holy crap! The CEO of LifeLock, an anti-identity theft company, had his identity stolen thirteen times. Oops.
  • Shazam, the iPhone app that lets you recognise songs, is gearing up for an IPO.
  • Google Chrome is getting so much traction that some people at Mozilla think Mozilla is toast.
  • Sign of the times: Facebook game developer Playdom acquires the brand of Acclaim, a storied video games maker.
  • One of the big early believers in the iPad? Bill Gates.  Gizmodo has the video.
  • Funny video of the day! Remember the classic strategy game StarCraft? Here it is in 8-bit.

