We think we read it like five times over the weekend: if you’ve missed it, you have to read this amazing email exchange between Gawker’s Ryan Tate and Steve Jobs (yes, that Steve Jobs).

Mein Gott! Groupon buys its main European competitor, expanding its empire to two continents.

Facebook’s PR nightmare goes on: remember that Facebook movie? It’s coming out and it won’t help matters. Newsweek’s Dan Lyons (a.k.a. Fake Steve Jobs) has the juicy bits.

Looks like we were right Palm was an attractive acquisition target: HP emerged the winner only after a 5-company bidding war.

Booyah, the Zynga to Foursquare’s Facebook, raised a huge new round from Accel Partners.

The New York Times has a great story on web and mobile apps that let you learn foreign languages quickly and efficiently. As someone who learned English from the TV and the internet, we think that’s just awesome.

Robot marries couple in Japan. We have nothing further to add, except: welcome to the future. And yes, there’s video.

Sarbanes-Oxley is really working, isn’t it? The WSJ has a report about startups doing IPOs overseas.

Paul McCartney pours more cold water on the idea of having the Beatles as legal digital music.

Today’s funny video of the day is a scary video of the day: an architecture student claims to have beaten the (unbeatable) game Sim City 3000 by building a huge, horrible, totalitarian city. It’s very impressive. Also very scary.

