Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Watch out Foursquare! You guys just passed 40 million check-ins, but Facebook just confirmed it’s coming out with a location product.
- Speaking of Facebook going to war, rumours are circulating that Zynga, maker of the blockbuster FarmVille game, could leave Facebook.
- Check out this TED video that explains how Apple is so innovative. Like most TED videos it’s a bit flim-flammy but still interesting.
- Speaking of Apple, they just filed for an “iTunes Live” trademark — an Apple streaming music service coming soon?
- TechCrunch takes a look at Microsoft Spindex, an experimental social aggregator.
- Word from Dear Leader! Steve Jobs emails to say printing will come to the iPad.
- Relevant for your startup: the Harvard Business Review has a post up on the “Productivity Myth.” Working insane hours and not sleeping might not be good for you in the long term. Thank God it’s not a Frenchman who wrote that, otherwise the flames would never end.
- Despite the iPad, netbook sales are still strong, according to research firm IDC.
- The Washington Post describes what they call “the cybersecurity boom.”
- Flight Control, the iPhone game beloved of so many, including our wife, will get an update soon, reports Pocket Gamer.
