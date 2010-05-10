Photo: quinn.anya

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Watch out Foursquare! You guys just passed 40 million check-ins, but Facebook just confirmed it’s coming out with a location product.

Speaking of Facebook going to war, rumours are circulating that Zynga, maker of the blockbuster FarmVille game, could leave Facebook.

Check out this TED video that explains how Apple is so innovative. Like most TED videos it’s a bit flim-flammy but still interesting.

Speaking of Apple, they just filed for an “iTunes Live” trademark — an Apple streaming music service coming soon?

TechCrunch takes a look at Microsoft Spindex, an experimental social aggregator.

Word from Dear Leader! Steve Jobs emails to say printing will come to the iPad.

Relevant for your startup: the Harvard Business Review has a post up on the “Productivity Myth.” Working insane hours and not sleeping might not be good for you in the long term. Thank God it’s not a Frenchman who wrote that, otherwise the flames would never end.

Despite the iPad, netbook sales are still strong, according to research firm IDC.

The Washington Post describes what they call “the cybersecurity boom.”

Flight Control, the iPhone game beloved of so many, including our wife, will get an update soon, reports Pocket Gamer.

