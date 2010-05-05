Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Want to see a hands-on review of an Android tablet prototype with multitouch, Flash and Air? Here it is. No need to thank us.

Twitter’s new embeddable tweets feature, Blackbird Pie, sucks. Fortunately, there’s a better way.

Paul Buchheit, the über-geek (we mean that in a good way) who created Gmail, FriendFeed and Google’s “don’t be evil” motto and now works at Facebook and defends the company’s privacy moves. Here’s more.

Taking aim directly at RIM’s BlackBerry, Microsoft and Nokia got together to create new mobile communication software.

Intel is getting hammered in the race for the new huge semiconductor sector: chips for smartphones and tablets. It looks like it’s finally getting its act together, and unveiled a new line of mobile “Atom” chips.

Engadget has rumours that T-Mobile USA is thinking about acquiring or partnering with Harbinger Capital, a private equity firm that bought lots of satellite and mobile spectrum, in its transition to 4G, a mobile standard which — surprise — is like 3G, but faster.

Building an online startup? Don’t miss out on the 2010 trends in web design.

Not only do women spend more time than men on shopping and social networking sites than men, but men seem to be 32% more productive than women, according to data from startup RescueTime. Read their interesting post (and comments section) before deluging us with hate mail.

It’s not exactly surprising, but Nielsen says that Facebook and Twitter are still growing like weeds.

Want your iPad destruction video of the day? The flavour du jour is skateboard iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.