Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Want to see a hands-on review of an Android tablet prototype with multitouch, Flash and Air? Here it is. No need to thank us.
- Twitter’s new embeddable tweets feature, Blackbird Pie, sucks. Fortunately, there’s a better way.
- Paul Buchheit, the über-geek (we mean that in a good way) who created Gmail, FriendFeed and Google’s “don’t be evil” motto and now works at Facebook and defends the company’s privacy moves. Here’s more.
- Taking aim directly at RIM’s BlackBerry, Microsoft and Nokia got together to create new mobile communication software.
- Intel is getting hammered in the race for the new huge semiconductor sector: chips for smartphones and tablets. It looks like it’s finally getting its act together, and unveiled a new line of mobile “Atom” chips.
- Engadget has rumours that T-Mobile USA is thinking about acquiring or partnering with Harbinger Capital, a private equity firm that bought lots of satellite and mobile spectrum, in its transition to 4G, a mobile standard which — surprise — is like 3G, but faster.
- Building an online startup? Don’t miss out on the 2010 trends in web design.
- Not only do women spend more time than men on shopping and social networking sites than men, but men seem to be 32% more productive than women, according to data from startup RescueTime. Read their interesting post (and comments section) before deluging us with hate mail.
- It’s not exactly surprising, but Nielsen says that Facebook and Twitter are still growing like weeds.
- Want your iPad destruction video of the day? The flavour du jour is skateboard iPad.
