- Adobe put out its response to Steve Jobs’ post bashing Flash
- Microsoft’s cool-looking fold-open tablet Courier is dead…
- … but Android and Windows 7 tablets are coming by June, according to Endgaget
- Microsoft gets behind HTML5 and H.264, another nail in the coffin of Flash (and possibly Microsoft’s own Silverlight platform?)
- The Nexus One (the so-called Googlephone) has had underwhelming performance in the marketplace, but its more advanced cousin the HTC Incredible is selling like hotcakes
- Still diversifying away from its doomed browser business, Opera just bought an email company
- Gowalla put out a slick-looking iPad app before Foursquare did. Are the Foursquare guys too busy raising money and negotiating acquisition offers?
- Robert Scoble thinks “it’s too late to regulate Facebook” — in other words, privacy is dead, get over it already. On the other hand, perhaps Facebook’s new Instant personalisation feature could be a new “Beacon Moment.”
- Apple is shutting down Lala.com, the streaming music site it acquired a little while back. Does this mean a streaming music service is coming from Apple?
- Roger Ebert, the king of film critics, hates 3D movies.
