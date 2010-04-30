Photo: Associated Press

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Adobe put out its response to Steve Jobs’ post bashing Flash

Microsoft’s cool-looking fold-open tablet Courier is dead…

… but Android and Windows 7 tablets are coming by June, according to Endgaget

Microsoft gets behind HTML5 and H.264, another nail in the coffin of Flash (and possibly Microsoft’s own Silverlight platform?)

The Nexus One (the so-called Googlephone) has had underwhelming performance in the marketplace, but its more advanced cousin the HTC Incredible is selling like hotcakes

Still diversifying away from its doomed browser business, Opera just bought an email company

Gowalla put out a slick-looking iPad app before Foursquare did. Are the Foursquare guys too busy raising money and negotiating acquisition offers?

Robert Scoble thinks “it’s too late to regulate Facebook” — in other words, privacy is dead, get over it already. On the other hand, perhaps Facebook’s new Instant personalisation feature could be a new “Beacon Moment.”

Apple is shutting down Lala.com, the streaming music site it acquired a little while back. Does this mean a streaming music service is coming from Apple?

Roger Ebert, the king of film critics, hates 3D movies.

