- Disney paid $4 billion for Lucasfilm.
- Disney will make a new Star Wars movie, which will be released in 2015.
- The iPad mini is a pretty great device.
- But, the lack of Retina display on the iPad mini is a huge let down.
- Apple delayed the release of iTunes 11 until the end of November.
- Tim Cook’s executive maneuvers show that he is taking over the company, addressing problems that festered under Steve Jobs.
- Here’s how Jony Ive became the most important person at Apple.
- Google is selling 1 million Nexus 7 tablets per month. (Apple sells that many iPads per week.)
- Since it’s Halloween, here’s a photo of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and her baby dressed as a chilli pepper.
- Microsoft’s Surface is a neat computer, but ultimately it doesn’t know what it wants to be, so you should skip it.
