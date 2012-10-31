10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
chewbacca wookie chewie star wars

Photo: YouTube screencap

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Disney paid $4 billion for Lucasfilm.
  • Disney will make a new Star Wars movie, which will be released in 2015.
  • The iPad mini is a pretty great device.
  • But, the lack of Retina display on the iPad mini is a huge let down.
  • Apple delayed the release of iTunes 11 until the end of November.
  • Tim Cook’s executive maneuvers show that he is taking over the company, addressing problems that festered under Steve Jobs.
  • Here’s how Jony Ive became the most important person at Apple.
  • Google is selling 1 million Nexus 7 tablets per month. (Apple sells that many iPads per week.)
  • Since it’s Halloween, here’s a photo of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and her baby dressed as a chilli pepper.
  • Microsoft’s Surface is a neat computer, but ultimately it doesn’t know what it wants to be, so you should skip it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.