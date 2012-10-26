10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
tim cook

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple reported a mixed bag of earnings last night. iPhone sales were great, iPad sales were not, and margins are set to shrink considerably.
  • Tim Cook took a shot at Microsoft’s Surface saying it’s like making a car that flies and floats — sure you could do that, but would it do any of those things really well?
  • Microsoft, on the other hand, disagrees and thinks it is filling a huge gap in the market.
  • Here’s an unboxing of the Surface tablet.
  • To get people to stand in line for a Surface, Microsoft offered $100 coupons.
  • Apple has been forced to post an apology to Samsung on its website.
  • Amazon whiffed on earnings: It was below expectations on sales and way below on earnings.
  • Amazon wrote down nearly its entire investment in daily deals site LivingSocial.
  • Meet the 100 coolest people in New York’s tech scene for the last 12 months.
  • Apple is working on a Pandora-killer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.