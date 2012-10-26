Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple reported a mixed bag of earnings last night. iPhone sales were great, iPad sales were not, and margins are set to shrink considerably.
- Tim Cook took a shot at Microsoft’s Surface saying it’s like making a car that flies and floats — sure you could do that, but would it do any of those things really well?
- Microsoft, on the other hand, disagrees and thinks it is filling a huge gap in the market.
- Here’s an unboxing of the Surface tablet.
- To get people to stand in line for a Surface, Microsoft offered $100 coupons.
- Apple has been forced to post an apology to Samsung on its website.
- Amazon whiffed on earnings: It was below expectations on sales and way below on earnings.
- Amazon wrote down nearly its entire investment in daily deals site LivingSocial.
- Meet the 100 coolest people in New York’s tech scene for the last 12 months.
- Apple is working on a Pandora-killer.
