- Marissa Mayer is planning a bunch of small layoffs, but that’s a mistake according to a Valley source. She should do one big package of layoffs.
- A former TV exec says one huge mistake cable companies are making is that it’s too hard to just flip through channels and find something you like.
- Marc Andreessen on Obama winning: It will lead to grid-lock, which is a good thing.
- Apple has once again won a patent for a rectangle with rounded corners, this time it’s for the original iPad design.
- Square and Starbucks have launched their partnership together.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S3 passed the iPhone 4S in sales last quarter because everyone was waiting for the iPhone 5.
- Microsoft spent as much as $80,000 to advertise Bing on Politico’s site during election day. Normally that costs $35,000.
- The tablet market is now 32% of the PC market, and it’s growing quickly.
- According to a leak on a German site, Microsoft’s Surface Pro will cost ~$1,000.
- Netflix’s downstream traffic is greater than Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube combined.
