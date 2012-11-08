Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning, this is the news:

Marissa Mayer is planning a bunch of small layoffs, but that’s a mistake according to a Valley source. She should do one big package of layoffs.

A former TV exec says one huge mistake cable companies are making is that it’s too hard to just flip through channels and find something you like.

Marc Andreessen on Obama winning: It will lead to grid-lock, which is a good thing.

Apple has once again won a patent for a rectangle with rounded corners, this time it’s for the original iPad design.

Square and Starbucks have launched their partnership together.

Samsung’s Galaxy S3 passed the iPhone 4S in sales last quarter because everyone was waiting for the iPhone 5.

Microsoft spent as much as $80,000 to advertise Bing on Politico’s site during election day. Normally that costs $35,000.

The tablet market is now 32% of the PC market, and it’s growing quickly.

According to a leak on a German site, Microsoft’s Surface Pro will cost ~$1,000.

Netflix’s downstream traffic is greater than Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube combined.





