  • Marissa Mayer is planning a bunch of small layoffs, but that’s a mistake according to a Valley source. She should do one big package of layoffs.
  • A former TV exec says one huge mistake cable companies are making is that it’s too hard to just flip through channels and find something you like.
  • Marc Andreessen on Obama winning: It will lead to grid-lock, which is a good thing.
  • Apple has once again won a patent for a rectangle with rounded corners, this time it’s for the original iPad design.
  • Square and Starbucks have launched their partnership together.
  • Samsung’s Galaxy S3 passed the iPhone 4S in sales last quarter because everyone was waiting for the iPhone 5.
  • Microsoft spent as much as $80,000 to advertise Bing on Politico’s site during election day. Normally that costs $35,000.
  • The tablet market is now 32% of the PC market, and it’s growing quickly.
  • According to a leak on a German site, Microsoft’s Surface Pro will cost ~$1,000.
  • Netflix’s downstream traffic is greater than Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube combined.

 

