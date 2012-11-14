10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning, here’s the news:

  • Why did Microsoft oust Steven Sinofsky? Because he was tearing the company apart from the inside.
  • Another big shake up at Zynga: The CFO is out, heading to Facebook.
  • A big chunk of Facebook stock is coming off lock-up today, so keep an eye out for people selling.
  • RIM’s CEO says “I don’t expect things to get much worse.”
  • Samsung is working on flexible screen smartphones, but who wants that?
  • Microsoft also gave former Windows Phone leader Andy Lees a new title: VP of corporate development and strategy.
  • Walt Mossberg reviews the Lenovo “Yoga” laptop, which is one of those computers that is half laptop/half tablet. He says it’s good as a laptop, worthless as a tablet.
  • Tesla, which was trashed as a loser by Mitt Romney during presidential debates, has won Motor Trend’s prestigious Car of the Year award for the Model S.
  • Google’s flagship phone, the Nexus 4, sold out in less than an hour yesterday.
  • Startups are running out of cash.

