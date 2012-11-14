Photo: Getty
Good morning, here’s the news:
- Why did Microsoft oust Steven Sinofsky? Because he was tearing the company apart from the inside.
- Another big shake up at Zynga: The CFO is out, heading to Facebook.
- A big chunk of Facebook stock is coming off lock-up today, so keep an eye out for people selling.
- RIM’s CEO says “I don’t expect things to get much worse.”
- Samsung is working on flexible screen smartphones, but who wants that?
- Microsoft also gave former Windows Phone leader Andy Lees a new title: VP of corporate development and strategy.
- Walt Mossberg reviews the Lenovo “Yoga” laptop, which is one of those computers that is half laptop/half tablet. He says it’s good as a laptop, worthless as a tablet.
- Tesla, which was trashed as a loser by Mitt Romney during presidential debates, has won Motor Trend’s prestigious Car of the Year award for the Model S.
- Google’s flagship phone, the Nexus 4, sold out in less than an hour yesterday.
- Startups are running out of cash.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.