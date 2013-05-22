10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
XBOX event

Good morning! Here’s today’s news:

  • Microsoft announced the Xbox One, a new gaming and entertainment system. Here’s everything that’s cool about it.
  • Amazon is planning a new headquarters that looks like a giant biosphere.
  • Apple is going to integrate Flickr and Vimeo into the next version of the iPhone’s software.
  • Greencrest Capital, a boutique research firm, is calling for a Twitter IPO in 2014.
  • The founder of Branch speculates about what the “Next Facebook” will be and decides it will involve enabling people to hang out with cool people you don’t know.
  • A detailed explanation of Apple is avoiding paying $17 million per day in taxes.
  • Employees are bolting from HTC, which is said to be in a state of freefall.
  • John McCain had a great question for Tim Cook yesterday: “Why the hell do I have to keep updating apps on my iPhone all the time?”
  • The inventor of the GIF says it’s pronounced “jif”.
  • The lesser-known stars that made Tumblr.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.