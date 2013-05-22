Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Microsoft announced the Xbox One, a new gaming and entertainment system. Here’s everything that’s cool about it.
- Amazon is planning a new headquarters that looks like a giant biosphere.
- Apple is going to integrate Flickr and Vimeo into the next version of the iPhone’s software.
- Greencrest Capital, a boutique research firm, is calling for a Twitter IPO in 2014.
- The founder of Branch speculates about what the “Next Facebook” will be and decides it will involve enabling people to hang out with cool people you don’t know.
- A detailed explanation of Apple is avoiding paying $17 million per day in taxes.
- Employees are bolting from HTC, which is said to be in a state of freefall.
- John McCain had a great question for Tim Cook yesterday: “Why the hell do I have to keep updating apps on my iPhone all the time?”
- The inventor of the GIF says it’s pronounced “jif”.
- The lesser-known stars that made Tumblr.
