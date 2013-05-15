Good morning, here’s the news:
- Larry Page revealed why his voice has grown softer: his vocal cords are partially paralysed.
- Google is going to do a Spotify-style music streaming service.
- It’s also revamping its Maps with all new features.
- Yahoo’s CFO says Yahoo will be doing more advertising to attract young people. He also says Yahoo’s sale of half of its Alibaba stake was unfortunate.
- Apple’s stock was suddenly crushed in the middle of the day yesterday.
- Here’s why John McCain’s plan to unbundle cable is actually bad for consumers — cable companies will get their money, you’ll just get less in return.
- The iPhone’s global market share is dead flat for the last two years.
- AT&T predicted the future in 1993, with these ads.
- You can see the evolution of the iPhone’s camera quality through the years in these photos.
- Tesla could be banned in North Carolina.
